UIC student faces federal charges for allegedly possessing Molotov cocktail on campus, prosecutors say

A University of Illinois Chicago student is now facing federal charges for allegedly having Molotov cocktails on campus, prosecutors said Monday.

Pugazhan Tamizhsami Sathyamurthy, 20, of Chicago is charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device, for which he could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

On Nov. 5, police responded to UIC's Student Center East after a student used an incendiary device in the hallway and then tried to stab another student with a knife.

No one was injured and the student was taken into custody.

Federal prosecutors said Sathyamurthy had a blue glass bottle with flammable liquid inside and an ignitable cloth stuffed into the neck, a device commonly known as a Molotov cocktail.

Prosecutors say he was on the second floor of the student center when he lit the device and threw it towards another person. The bottle shattered and caught fire when it hit the ground, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Sathyamurthy then pull out a knife and tried to stab a person in the student center, but that person was able to escape. He was taken into custody by UIC police, according to prosecutors. When police later searched his backpack, prosecutors said they found two other incendiary devices similar to the one used in the student center.

Sathyamurthy was taken into custody Monday morning and is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court Monday afternoon.