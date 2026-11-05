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UIC student center reopens after authorities say student set off incendiary device, tried to stab another student

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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Student Center East at the University of Illinois Chicago reopened Thursday, a day after the building was evacuated following what authorities said was an attempted stabbing involving students.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on the second floor of Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St., UIC said. Police were called to the second-floor walkway between rooms 605 and 606.

UIC said a student used an incendiary device in the hallway and then tried to stab another student with a knife.

The would-be victim was not stabbed or injured, and there was no threat to students, UIC said. 

The suspect was immediately detained and taken into custody, the university said. There was no ongoing threat to the community.

Students told CBS News Chicago that they believe the attacker was not a student, despite the UIC saying the attacker was.

The student center reopened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday after remaining closed throughout the night as authorities investigated.

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