Watch CBS News
Local News

UIC faculty going on strike Tuesday

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of University of Illinois Chicago faculty members are going on strike Tuesday.

After a 12-hour negotiating session, the union and management are still far apart on issues of compensation.

Contract talks have been ongoing for nine months.

UIC faculty will picket from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. this week, or until a tentative agreement is reached.

The university says students should check online to see if their classes are canceled.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 5:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.