UIC faculty going on strike Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of University of Illinois Chicago faculty members are going on strike Tuesday.

After a 12-hour negotiating session, the union and management are still far apart on issues of compensation.

Contract talks have been ongoing for nine months.

UIC faculty will picket from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. this week, or until a tentative agreement is reached.

The university says students should check online to see if their classes are canceled.