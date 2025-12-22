UIC men's basketball team take Glenwood Academy students on holiday shopping spree

Before hitting the road to Charlotte, UIC took a quick trip to Homewood.

The Flames spent the day with a handful of second through eighth-graders from Glenwood Academy and really got into the holiday spirit with a fun shopping spree.

"So much bigger than basketball, just help giving back, helping kids, you know, just putting a smile on their face."

The UIC men's basketball team is enjoying making a difference this holiday season.

"This is the second year we've come out around Christmas. Our guys we get to spend some time with the kids, and then we take them on a shopping spree," Head Coach Rob Eshan said.

Players teamed up with 23 kids from Glenwood Academy, who were each given $100 to spend at a local Target. The money was gifted by the men's basketball program, who had a truly priceless experience.

"My family is coming as well, and trying to teach my kids and our coaches, too, and myself. This is what it's about for us, you know, we're blessed to coach Division1 basketball, coach Division 1 basketball, have a lot of things, and to give back at this time of year to kids in Chicago, it doesn't get any better than this," Eshan said.

"At one point i was looking up to people who are where I'm at now, and I knew how cool it was or how much it would have meant to me if a UIC basketball player came to my town and take us around and spend some time and some money with us it means a lot to be able to give back to the local community," Guard Sam Silverstein said.

Spending time together in the community is something the Flames feel will only help ignite them on the court as they get into the heart of conference play.

"This is just another form of bonding with the guys, being able to give back with them and just creating memories, and 20 years from now can say we helped some kids got them gifts at Target for christmas its a good memory," Guard Josiah Hammons said.

Shopping for toys brought out some childhood memories for the players too.

"Definitely Hot Wheels. I was a Beyblade kid in the classroom, playing with toys. Brought all my toys to school," Hammons said.

"When I was their age, Nintendo DS was coming out, so if I saved up all year, maybe something like that," Silverstein said.

Ultimately, the gifts were only part of what made the day special.

"For our guys to be around younger kids in Chicago who aspire to be like them someday, you know, that's also a really cool part of this," Eshan said.