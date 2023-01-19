UIC faculty continuing strike after failed contract negotiations

Faculty at UIC to continue strike after failed contract negotiations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Striking faculty members at the University of Illinois-Chicago say they'll be back on the picket lines Thursday after receiving a disappointing counteroffer during negotiations yesterday.

UIC staff and supporters have been on strike since Tuesday.

After two bargaining sessions this week, no agreement was made on a new contract.

The union is asking for pay raises and more wellness resources for students.

The group plans to begin protesting again at 10 a.m.

It's not clear when they'll have another bargaining session.