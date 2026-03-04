UChicago Medicine launches mobile dental clinic for free research study

The dentist is coming to you for free. A new mobile dental clinic from UChicago Medicine is rolling into Chicago's South Side and south suburbs.

It's part of a research study to help older adults who might have trouble getting in to see the dentist, or don't have insurance.

UChicago Medicine patients in Illinois over the age of 50 with no dental insurance are eligible to enroll in the five-year trial.

The 37-foot-long dental clinic is equipped with two chairs. Patients can get an oral exam, X-rays, dentures, root canals, and more.

"Bringing care closer to home is critical to so many people we hope to serve. We are really excited to see the mobile unit on the move," said principal investigator David Meltzer, MD, PhD, the Fanny L. Pritzker Professor of Medicine.