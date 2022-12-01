UChicago Maroons men's soccer team headed to NCAA Division III finals after beating Stevens

SALEM, Va. (CBS) -- The University of Chicago Maroon's men's soccer team is headed to the Division III finals after beating the Stevens Institute of Technology Ducks in their Final Four matchup Thursday.

‼️ ON TO THE FINALS ‼️@uchicagoath scores in overtime to advance to the National Championship on Saturday!#D3soc | #WhyD3 pic.twitter.com/uBWEMuVpOM — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) December 1, 2022

With no score in double overtime, Maroons forward Ryan Yetishefsky scored a goal with an assist from midfielder Naz Kabbini, according to NCAA Division III.

GOAL!!!! University of Chicago's #14 Ryan Yetishefsky with an assist from #15 Naz Kabbini. pic.twitter.com/xavMYbHFgY — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) December 1, 2022

The Maroons will play in the Division III National Championship Game on Saturday.

First-year head coach, first woman to lead an NCAA men's soccer team to the final four, first UChicago men's soccer team to reach the national championship. What a season! #RollRoons @uchicagoath pic.twitter.com/2GKjlkellE — UChicago College (@UChicagoCollege) December 1, 2022

This is a historic triumph for a men's team led by a woman coach. Julianne Sitch will now be the first woman to lead a men's soccer team to the finals. This is also the first UChicago men's soccer team to reach the National Championship Game.

We first introduced you to Coach Julianne Sitch last month, and she continues to shatter glass ceilings.

In her first season, Sitch has led the team to a perfect 20-0-1 record. She is only the second woman to serve as a coach for one of the 415 teams in NCAA Division III men's soccer.

While some of the players have never had a female coach, they will be the first to tell you that gender has nothing to do with winning and losing.

"Even for myself growing up, I always had male coaches," Sitch said. "I didn't have female coaches until I was 25 – in my first year in the pros."

But now, Sitch is leading a group of young men to the Division III Final Four — doing it her way, and making history while she's at it. Sitch is the first female to coach a men's soccer team to the Final Four in any division.

"It gives young girls something to aspire to, right? If they can see it, they can dream it, they can believe it - and they can aspire to be that," Sitch said Monday.

In the more than 50 years since Title IX was passed, the percentage of female coaches has declined — even in women's sports. Just 43.7 percent of Division I women's teams are led by female coaches - a reality that's not lost on coach Sitch.

"It definitely helps to continue to open doors and help women in our league." Sitch said. "I'm very humbled to be in this position."