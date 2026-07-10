University of Chicago cutting use of AI by banning technology in classrooms for first-year law students

The University of Chicago is cracking down on the use of artificial intelligence as part of a new strategy.

The university released what it's called a strategy statement about the impact it's already seeing artificial intelligence make on higher education and the legal profession.

A standout in changes for students? Absolutely no technology in classrooms, no phones and no computers for first-year law students.

"Students will be there with a notebook and a pen and taking notes," said Adam Chilton, dean of UChicago Law.

Chilton made it clear there are two sides to the new policy.

"We want to ensure that our students are learning to think for themselves in a rigorous, critical way without relying on shortcuts through AI that might get them a quick answer but actually slow down the learning process," he said.

Chilton says it's also important for students to learn how to utilize AI correctly.

"At the same time we want to produce graduates that can go into the world knowing how to use new technology in the most efficient way possible," he said.

While the new policies only pertain to the law school as of now, they tee up a bigger topic—how is everyone addressing artificial intelligence in classrooms from college to kindergarten?

"It takes an honest conversation about how we can ensure students at every level are capable of thinking without machines but also think with machines," Chilton said.

How are others addressing this?

A spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools said they have blocked certain AI products from their network and have an acceptable use policy on AI and a guidebook in place for educators and students, with certain applications encouraged. Students, however, are also required to cite any use of artificial intelligence in their work, also identifying how they used it. Failure to do so is a violation of the code of conduct.

Chicago Teachers' Union Financial Secretary Dr. Diane Castro addressed the use of AI in schools, saying in a statement in part, "... CTU members recently passed a resolution demanding the ban of student-facing AI in elementary classrooms and AI chatbots that simulate human relationships for students under 16, protecting student data under FERPA, and ensuring no educator is forced to use AI tools or feed student data into them. This resolution draws a clear line between AI as a tool and AI as a replacement for teaching."

At the University of Illinois at Chicago, students who use AI must acknowledge the school's code of conduct before using any of the tools.

The UChicago announcement is happening as the Illinois State Board of Education releases new guidance on AI, saying they want to provide "a framework for how schools can thoughtfully integrate artificial intelligence into teaching, learning, and operations while maintaining the central role of educators and prioritizing student development."