Uber signs neutrality agreement with union for better pay benefits for drivers

Negotiations over a proposed Chicago ordinance for better pay and protections for rideshare drivers could be upended.

Uber confirmed it signed a "neutrality agreement" with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. The deal creates another path to better pay benefits, but workers would still be classified as "independent contractors."

A spokesperson for Uber said, on Friday, the agreement means that "the company will not interfere with the union's campaign to organize drivers."

They also would not have the same labor law protections as full-time employees.

Uber confirmed the deal, but didn't comment on the deal.