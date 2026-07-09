U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to appear in court Thursday for "potential violations"

A top federal prosecutor will appear in a Chicago courtroom Thursday morning for potentially violating a judge's order sealing criminal charges.

A judge denied U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros' request to cancel the hearing. He may now have to explain in court why he publicly discussed murder and kidnapping charges in a case that happened on the South Side that was still sealed by a court order.

Just last week U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura Mcnally ordered Boutros to attend a hearing to get to the bottom of those potential violations.

In a filing submitted on Wednesay, Boutrous argued he believed the case, involving high ranking members of a gang, one of which was still not in custody, would be unsealed by the time he spoke at a news conference in Washington alongside acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI director Kash Patel.

Right before it began, he requested it be unsealed but no formal motion was filed.

The city council's ethics and government oversight committee approved a resolution calling for the U.S. attorney to step down.It is a nonbinding resolution as only the president has the power to remove a U.S. attorney from office.

Boutros' credibility was thrown into question back in May over apparent misconduct in the "Broadview Six" prosecution.