Two women in critical condition after boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women have been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a boating accident on Lake Michigan near the area known as the "Playpen," where boats anchor near Navy Pier.

A source tells CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that firefighters believe the victims were in the water when a boat backed into them.

An official with Navy Pier said the rescue happened near Navy Pier, but the incident did not happen there.

The Chicago Fire Department confirms that the two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.