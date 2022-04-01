Watch CBS News

Two men found dead in Morgan Park fire

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were found dead late Thursday in a house fire in the Morgan Park community.

The fire broke out in the home at 11318 S. Homewood Ave.

The Fire Department said two men were found dead inside the house.

A photo from the scene showed a severely damaged single-story house. The aluminum siding on a neighboring house was also damaged.

The fire was out by 7:10 p.m.

First published on March 31, 2022 / 7:12 PM

