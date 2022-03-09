Two men shot in Humboldt Park, one killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday evening, and one of them was killed.

At 5:56 p.m., the men, both 35, were in the 3700 block of West Iowa Street when they were each shot, police said.

It was not known where their bodies they were shot, but both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other was reported in serious condition.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Four detectives are investigating.