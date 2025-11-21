Two men found dead in Arlington Heights apartment building

Two coworkers were found dead Friday afternoon inside an apartment building in Arlington Heights.

Police said, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of two men found unconscious in the utility room of an apartment building in the 1500 block of East Central Road.

The two victims had suffered traumatic injuries, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two men worked together as supervisor and employee, but their names have not been released. It was not immediately clear if either man lived in the building.

Autopsies for both men have been scheduled to determine their exact causes of death.