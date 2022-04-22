Two Illinois brothers, cousin plead guilty to roles in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Two Illinois brothers and their cousin have pleaded guilty to their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jeremiah Carollo of downstate Glen Carbon, Anthony Carollo, of Lockport; and their cousin, Cody Vollan of Flossmoor, were all arrested Jan. 18, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

They pleaded guilty before D.C. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday, and are all set to be sentenced on Sept. 13 via videoconference.

Law enforcement became aware through geolocation data that mobile devices associated with Google accounts associated with the defendants' names were found in and around the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Agents were able to track the Carollos and Vollan's phone numbers and addresses.

Meanwhile, agents reviewed video footage that appeared to show Vollan and Anthony and Jeremiah Carollo based on comparisons with their driver's license photos.

In October, an FBI agent interviewed a family member of Vollan and the Carollo brothers' in Lockport, who identified Vollan Anthony Carollo and said Jeremiah Carollo was at the Caputol during the insurrection.

The agent also interviewed Anthony Carollo himself, and he admitted to traveling to Washington, D.C. with his brother and cousin, a complaint said. Vollan also admitted the same, the agent said.

Jeremiah Carollo also admitted to an FBI agent that he entered the Capitol with his brother and cousin, the complaint said.

At least 12 people from the Chicago area have been charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection, including Brad Rukstales, of Inverness, who was the first person from Illinois to plead guilty in the attack. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Brothers Christian and Mark Kulas, of Lake Forest, and husband and wife John and Amy Schubert, of Crest Hill, also have pleaded guilty to their roles in the attack.