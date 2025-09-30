2 people found dead in home in Sycamore, Illinois; 1 person in custody

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in a home in Sycamore, Illinois, and authorities said a person was later taken into custody while driving a car that had been missing from the home.

Around 8:40 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's office responded to a home in the 1300 block of Oakland Drive in unincorporated Sycamore, after a relative requested a well-being check. Sycamore is about 60 miles west of Chicago.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead inside the home, according to the sheriff's office. Their names have not been released, and sheriff's officials have not said how they died.

During the initial investigation, sheriff's officials learned a vehicle was missing from the home. Using license plate readers, the vehicle was later found about 35 miles away in Rockford. Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies detained the driver.

As a precaution, schools in Sycamore were briefly placed on soft lockdown, but have since resumed normal operations.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 815-895-2155 and ask to speak with a detective, or to call Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 or email a tip to Crimestoppers@dekalbcountv.org.