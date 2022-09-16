Watch CBS News
Two Chicago Police officers, two others injured in wreck involving squad car on East 75th Street

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two police officers and two others were injured Friday evening in an accident involving a Chicago Police squad car at 75th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

A Chicago Police squad car was seen wrecked against a building at the intersection, on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham communities.

A construction trailer with what appeared to be a lighting pole attached to it was also wrecked on the sidewalk.

Two male Chicago Police officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center – one in fair condition, the other in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Fire Department.

Two civilians were also injured. A woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, while a man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

East 75th Street was blocked for a couple of blocks in both directions from the scene.

Information from police was not immediately available.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:41 PM

