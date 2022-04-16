Two bodies pulled from separate areas of Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two bodies were recovered from the Chicago River in less than an hour Saturday morning, Chicago Police confirm.

The body of an unidentified female victim was pulled from the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor around 10:40 a.m., police said. The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

#ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit M7 recovered two bodies today. One from the #ChicagoRiver South Branch & one from the Main Branch. @Area1Detectives & @Area3Detectives to continue the investigation. pic.twitter.com/Q2qADoyALL — Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) April 16, 2022

Shortly later at 11:36 a.m. another body was found in the 100 block of North Riverside. The marine unit pulled the unknown adult woman from the water, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not said these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story.