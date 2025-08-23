Montgomery's slam off Twins pitching prospect Abel helps White Sox to 7-3 win

Colson Montgomery hit his first career grand slam and Luis Robert Jr. homered late as the Chicago White Sox snapped a three-game skid with a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Montgomery's 12th homer of the season came in the second inning and was a 412-foot shot to right-center off starter Mick Abel, one of the Twins top prospects who was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day. The slam increased Chicago's lead to six runs. Earlier in the inning, Chase Meidroth drove in Andrew Benintendi on a single.

The 24-year-old Abel (2-3), acquired from Philadelphia in the Jhoan Duran trade at the deadline, lasted three innings, allowing all six of his runs in the second, with two strikeouts and two walks.

Abel was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday after posting a 1.76 ERA while holding opponents to a .140 batting average over his last three starts in the minors.

The Twins got solo homers from Cody Clemens, his 14th, Matt Wallner, his 17th, and Royce Lewis, his eighth. Thomas Hatch pitched four shutout innings in relief for Minnesota.

Robert hit his 14th home run of the season in the eighth, a 427-foot shot to left-center off Tyler Alexander.

Davis Martin (5-9) earned the win. He allowed five hits and two runs in five innings, with six strikeouts and a walk.

Montgomery's first career slam punctuated a brutal Twins debut for Abel.

The six earned runs allowed by Abel are the most allowed in his six-game MLB career.

The Twins have not announced a starter for Sunday. The White Sox are slated to send righty Yoendrys Gómez (3-1, 5.53 ERA) to the mound.