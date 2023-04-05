Trump Tower locked down amid report of woman armed with a rifle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago was locked down on Wednesday, as police SWAT teams responded to reports of a woman with a rifle.

Police could not immediately provide details on the incident, but a source said the entire building is on lockdown, with no one allowed in or out, due to a woman with a rifle in the hotel portion of Trump Tower.

Police have partially blocked off streets around the building at 401 N. Wabash, and at least two armored SWAT trucks were on site.

SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 5, 2023