Trump Tower locked down amid report of woman armed with a rifle

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago was locked down on Wednesday, as police SWAT teams responded to reports of a woman with a rifle.

Police could not immediately provide details on the incident, but a source said the entire building is on lockdown, with no one allowed in or out, due to a woman with a rifle in the hotel portion of Trump Tower.

Police have partially blocked off streets around the building at 401 N. Wabash, and at least two armored SWAT trucks were on site. 

First published on April 5, 2023 / 1:10 PM

