House panel meets through the night on Trump's budget bill after he pressures holdouts

Washington — President Trump met Tuesday with House Republicans as leaders try to push a massive budget package containing the president's legislative priorities over its last hurdle before it can get to the floor.

The president put pressure on members to fall in line as the party's dueling factions have threatened to upend the plan as they set down apparent red lines that don't align with the demands made from other members. When he arrived on Capitol Hill, Mr. Trump suggested that any Republican who doesn't back what he refers to as the "big, beautiful bill" would be "knocked out so fast," citing a handful of "grandstanders."

"It's the biggest bill ever passed, and we've got to get it done," Mr. Trump said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, can only afford three defections in a floor vote, if all members are present and voting, given his slim majority. All Democrats are expected to oppose it.

"I would say that if the vote were held right now, it dies a painful death," said Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, who said he would vote "no" on the package in its current form.

But before a floor vote, the legislation will have to make it through the Rules Committee, the last stop for most legislation before the full House votes on a measure. The committee began meeting shortly after 1 a.m., and was still meeting as the sun rose on Wednesday.

President Trump arrives with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) for a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

"If you guys think this ugly bill is so damn beautiful, like Trump keeps saying, you should have the courage to debate it in primetime," Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, said at the start of the meeting.

Republicans, however, rejected the request to adjourn the meeting until daylight hours. And the committee's chairwoman, Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, said the Rules Committee "has a long tradition of meeting late into the evening and reporting legislation long after most of America has gone to bed."

In a promising sign for GOP leaders earlier in the week, Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, one of the conservative holdouts who stalled the bill in the Budget Committee, said he would allow it to advance out of the Rules Committee, where he is also a member.

"I'm not going to kill it in Rules," Norman told reporters Monday night. "It needs to go to the floor."

When asked after the meeting with Mr. Trump on Tuesday whether he would support the bill on the House floor, Norman said "we'll see."

The committee's rare late-night meeting comes as Republican leadership races to pass the budget package before their self-imposed Memorial Day deadline.

Johnson has been meeting with the different factions in recent days to hear the demands and build a consensus around a modified version of the legislation that was produced by nearly a dozen House committees.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C) talks to Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) (L) and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) during a House Rules Committee meeting on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at the U.S. Capitol on May 21, 2025. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Conservatives, who are upset that that bill does not make steep enough spending cuts to significantly bring down the deficit, have pushed for Medicaid work requirements to kick in much sooner than a 2029 deadline. They also want to eliminate all the clean energy subsidies that were implemented under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by former President Joe Biden.

"There's still a whole hell of a lot of deficits on the front-end of the curve, so we've got to see what we can do over the next 24 hours," Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, another conservative holdout, told reporters Tuesday afternoon, noting that things are "moving in the right direction" on the deficit amid negotiations with leadership.

Though a "manager's amendment," which will include the changes negotiated to the package in recent days, has yet to be released, the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that the original version of the bill would add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. And a new preliminary analysis from the Congressional Budget Office found it would increase the deficit by $3.8 trillion.

Conservatives have also been pushing to change the rate by which the federal government pays states for Medicaid, a point of contention with moderates, who have warned against larger cuts to the program.

Johnson reiterated Monday that the change has "been off the table for quite some time." And Mr. Trump said ahead of the meeting Tuesday morning that "we're not doing anything cutting of anything meaningful," adding that on Medicaid, "the only thing we're cutting is waste, fraud and abuse."

A provision on the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT, has faced pushback from a group of Republicans from blue states, who have threatened to withhold their votes unless their demands are met.

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler of New York outlined ahead of the meeting with the president that the group of moderates had no plans to cave. And on his message to conservatives, Lawler told reporters, "if they think we're going to throw our constituents under the bus to appease them, it's not happening."

"The fact is, we wouldn't even be in this position right now if you didn't have members in seats like mine who won," Lawler said.

Mr. Trump also weighed in on the SALT issue, suggesting that he opposes raising the cap because he claimed Democratic governors from states like New York, Illinois and California would benefit, calling them the "biggest" beneficiaries. But after the group of moderates met with the speaker Tuesday evening, Johnson indicated that they had "found a point of compromise."

According to a senior White House official, Mr. Trump told the House GOP conference during the meeting that they should not let division over the SALT cap get in the way of the bill, and said they should not touch Medicaid, except for addressing waste, fraud and abuse, along with cutting benefits for noncitizens and imposing work requirements. The official said Mr. Trump also made clear he wants every Republican to vote "yes" on the bill, while saying he's losing patience with the remaining holdouts.

Johnson said at a news conference following the meeting that leadership would work to "gather up the small subgroups in the House Republican conference and tie up the remaining loose ends."

"We are going to get this done," the speaker added.

But House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Harris of Maryland poured cold water on the forward momentum Wednesday morning, saying on Newsmax that "this bill actually got worse overnight," adding "there is no way it passes today."

"I think actually we're further away from a deal because that SALT cap increase I think upset a lot of conservatives," Harris said, noting that "conservatives are pushing for some balancing spending reductions."

Caitlin Yilek Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

and contributed to this report.