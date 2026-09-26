Heighten security measures in place at Medinah ahead of Trump's Presidents Cup appearance

The Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club is headed toward its final day of competition and security measures are set to be enhanced for when President Trump attends the event as its honorary chairman on Sunday.

It will be Mr. Trump's first visit to the Chicagoland area since 2024. His supporters and protesters are planning to be near the course.

Terry Newsome, who is a podcast host and is organizing for people to gather outside Medinah Country Club to welcome the president, says he's both excited and nervous.

He acknowledges there will likely be protesters, but hopes to share a positive message for the president.

"I hope that you know the people come out and have their own voice. To show their support of President Trump, their support of America first," he said.

"Since he's coming here, I can't have him come here and not push back on it," said Jax West, founder of Team Bluepage.

West is helping lead an effort to protest the president's visit outside of the golf competition.

"I'm hoping this will be something to invigorate people and, so okay, so continue how you're feeling now and go vote," she said.

On Sunday night at the Broadview Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center, people gathered for a vigil reflecting on a year since Operation Midway Blitz in Chicagoland and its impact.

"Now it's even more important because of everything happening with the federal government," said Maria Sinkule with Grito Latino Addison.

She says the president's visit Sunday gives her a unique opportunity to voice her opposition.

"I will be protesting at Lake and Medinah tomorrow because I think it's really important for him to know that as much as he's coming to the state of Illinois, we're still impacted by all his atrocious policies that impact us on a daily basis," she said.

Presidents Cup officials say people with tickets to attend the tournament can expect Transportation Security Administration-style screening checkpoints among other enhanced measures.

They encourage competition attendees to plan to arrive early, keep personal items to a minimum, and plan for additional travel time.