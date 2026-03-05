Watch CBS News
Truck hanging on edge of I-290 bridge in Elmhurst, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

A truck hanging on the edge of an I-290 bridge in Elmhurst, Illinois, is causing significant closures on Thursday morning. 

According to Elmhurst police, eastbound lanes are closed as crews respond to the area over Vallette Street and Electric Avenue, where the 18-wheel semi-truck loaded with plastic is hanging on its side. 

All lanes are closed at St. Charles Road to I-294. 

Police said the Illinois Prairie Path is also closed.

Police expect the closures to remain in effect for several hours as crews work to remove the truck. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

