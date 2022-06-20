Truck flips over on Metra MD-N train tracks in Edgebrook

Truck flips over on Metra MD-N train tracks in Edgebrook

Truck flips over on Metra MD-N train tracks in Edgebrook

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Delays are expected on the Metra Milwaukee District North after a car was stuck on the tracks in Edgebrook.

IB METRA MD-N Line train 2102 standing at Edgebrook as a rollover crash blocks the rails. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/jsLAQQmnvD — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) June 20, 2022

Crews are working to clear the truck at Devon Avenue.

Train no. 2102 is standing as crews work to tow the vehicle. Train no. 2104 scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:40 a.m. will be making extra stops between Edgebrook and Healy.

The cause of this incident is unknown at this time.