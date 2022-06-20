Watch CBS News
Truck flips over on Metra MD-N train tracks in Edgebrook

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Delays are expected on the Metra Milwaukee District North after a car was stuck on the tracks in Edgebrook. 

Crews are working to clear the truck at Devon Avenue. 

Train no. 2102 is standing as crews work to tow the vehicle. Train no. 2104 scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:40 a.m. will be making extra stops between Edgebrook and Healy. 

The cause of this incident is unknown at this time. 

June 20, 2022

