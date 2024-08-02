Woman struck in head, 2 men hurt in triple shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded, one seriously, after a shooting on the city's Far South Side overnight.

Chicago police say two men and a woman were sitting in this parked minivan just after 1 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood when someone opened fire.

A 40-year-old woman was struck in the head and taken to Christ Hospital with serious injuries.

The second victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken by fire crews to Christ Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. The third victim, a 40-year-old man, was also taken by fire crews to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

As of Friday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.