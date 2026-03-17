Trinity Irish Dancers touring across Chicago for St. Patrick's Day

It's St. Patrick's Day, and that means you'll find the Trinity Irish Dancers doing what they do best.

They've been dancing all day on Tuesday, making stops all over the city, including at Northwest Side hospital.

On St. Patrick's Day, an Irish dancer learns to pace herself. For Shannon Walters, 7, and 15-year-old Aine Kochuparambil, it's just one foot after the other, and one performance after another with the Trinity Irish Dancers.

One of the stops was for patients and staff at Shriners Children's Chicago, but teams of Trinity dancers are performing all over Chicago, taking center stage at schools, churches, and pubs. They're even taking center ice at the United Center for Tuesday night's Blackhawks game.

"It's really exciting, sometimes scary," Kochuparambil said. "You can see the big screen, and when you get on it, you get very scared sometimes."

Their moves take years to perfect. Even the tiniest dancers can make anyone look like they have two left feet.

On St. Patrick's Day, good luck keeping up with the group that can dance all day.

The Trinity Irish Dancers expect to rack up more than 400 performances in March alone.