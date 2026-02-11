3 injured in Tri-State Tollway crash near Gurnee, Illinois

Three people were injured in a car crash Wednesday afternoon on the Tri-State Tollway near north suburban Gurnee.

Illinois State Police said, around 4:10 p.m. troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 north of Illinois Route 137.

Three people who were injured in the crash were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The two left lanes of the Tri-State were closed after the crash as crews worked to tow away the damaged vehicles.