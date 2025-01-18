Man charged with fatally shooting woman in alley on South Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 19-year-old woman Thursday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Trevon Smith Chicago Police

Police said the woman was in a vehicle headed down an alley in the 2000 block of West 47th Street shortly before 6 p.m., when a man approached and shot her in the face and chest.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, police arrested 18-year-old Trevon Smith in the 4800 block of South Seeley Avenue.

Smith has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and was due to make his first court appearance on Sunday.