Tre Jones expected to re-sign with Bulls, Josh Giddey's future up in air as free agent

By
Jori Parys
Jori Parys
Jori Parys joined the CBS 2 News Chicago sports team in October of 2022. Born and raised in Crystal Lake, she calls it a "dream come true" to be covering her hometown teams.
Jori Parys

/ CBS Chicago

NBA free agency has begun, and for the Chicago Bulls, that means figuring out Josh Giddey's future as a restricted free agent.

CBS Sports' Brad Botkin reports the Bulls are a good bet to match any offer Giddey might get on the open market.

Giddey absolutely exploded over the final two months of the season as a nightly triple-double threat, high-end scorer with a suddenly competent 3-point shot, and the same passing skills he has always had, Botkin noted.

Giddey came to the Bulls a year ago in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Alex Caruso.

Meanwhile, things did become clearer for Tre Jones on day one of free agency. He is expected to re-sign a three-year, $24 million deal.

Jones was an unrestricted free agent, having joined the Bulls midway through last season as a piece in the Zach LaVine trade.

The point guard was a bit of a sparkplug in the 18 games he played in, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists.

The 25-year-old's basketball IQ is also something head coach Billy Donovan has praised.

This move comes on the heels of trading Lonzo Ball to the Cavs.

