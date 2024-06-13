Train fire disrupts CTA Brown Line north of downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line was halted in the River North area Thursday evening due to a fire.

The Chicago Transit Authority said trains on the line were standing near the Chicago Avenue/Franklin Street stop.

Initial reports indicated a fire on a train, and social media photos showed smoke rising from a stopped train around Chestnut Street.

Brown and Purple Line trains were both standing due to the fire.

The CTA advised commuters to consider alternatives such as bus routes or other train lines.

