Watch CBS News
Local News

Train fire disrupts CTA Brown Line north of downtown Chicago

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line was halted in the River North area Thursday evening due to a fire.

The Chicago Transit Authority said trains on the line were standing near the Chicago Avenue/Franklin Street stop.

Initial reports indicated a fire on a train, and social media photos showed smoke rising from a stopped train around Chestnut Street.

Brown and Purple Line trains were both standing due to the fire.

The CTA advised commuters to consider alternatives such as bus routes or other train lines.

CHECK: CTA updates

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 6:28 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.