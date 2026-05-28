Road closures underway after train derails in Posen, Illinois

A train derailment is causing road closures in the south suburban Posen, Illinois, on Thursday.

The Posen Police Department said the derailment is blocking the intersection of 140th Street and Western Avenue.

The Posen Fire Department and Hazmat teams inspected the area, and police confirmed the derailed tanker cars are empty. Police said there is no threat to the community.

"There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be cleared and reopened to traffic," police said.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.