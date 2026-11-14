Traffic crash shuts down Jefferson Street Bridge in Joliet, police say

Jefferson Street, along with the Jefferson Street Bridge, in Joliet, Illinois, is closed amid a crash investigation, according to police.

The area was closed just before 5 p.m. after police said a crash caused a vehicle to hit the bridge and then enter the Des Plaines River.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Police said crews remained on the scene as of 7 p.m. and that "further details will be forthcoming."

This is a developing story.