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Trader Joe's opens new Chicago store in Uptown neighborhood

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer,
Tracy O'Brien

/ CBS Chicago

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People living in the Uptown neighborhood now have a new place to get their groceries. Trader Joe's opened a new location at 804 W. Montrose Av. on Monday.

Shoppers can expect free samples and giveaways during the grand opening on Monday.

Last week, Trader Joe's also opened a new store in southwest suburban Oswego.

The company is also planning to open new locations at the Lincoln Village Shopping Center at 6199 N. Lincoln Av. in the North Park neighborhood, at the former CVS drug store at 2053 N. Milwaukee Av in Logan Square, and at 2741 Plainfield Rd. in Joliet, but it's not clear when.

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