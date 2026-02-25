Trader Joe's to open location in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood

Trader Joe's is opening a new location in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

According to a flyer from Axis Realty, Trader Joe's is taking over the former CVS drug store at 2053 N. Milwaukee Ave., at Maplewood Avenue

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said in a social media video that a fully executed lease is in place for the Trader Joe's.

Currently, the nearest Trader Joe's to Logan Square is at 1840 N. Clybourn Ave., on the southwest edge of the Lincoln Park community across the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Getting to the Clybourn Avenue Trader Joe's from across the river has been a challenge since the Cortland Street Bridge closed for rehabilitation. The bridge closed Sept. 22 of last year and is expected to remain closed for a year and a half to two years.

"Y'all, with that Cortland Bridge with closed, if we couldn't get you to Trader Joe's, we decided to bring the Trader Joe's to you," La Spata said in the social media video.

The flyer said the building will also have space for two other retailers.

There was no immediate word on when the new Trader Joe's will open.