Town of Cicero, Illinois, launches flood relief funding program

The Town of Cicero in Chicago's western suburbs is taking a major step toward reducing flooding problems.

Town officials on Monday kicked off a $96 million flood relief program, and announced the first round of funding.

The money will help pay for the installation and maintenance of backflow prevention valves, which are designed to keep floodwaters out of homes.

Future grants will support stormwater infrastructure upgrades, sewer repairs, and other long-term prevention.

The town said the program is the result of quick actions by Cicero Town President Larry Dominick after flooding hit Cicero, as well as several other communities in other western suburbs and on Chicago's West Side, during storms in July 2013.

A record-setting rainfall of more than 8 inches was reported, with nearly 7,000 Cicero residents reporting property damage from the rain.

Officials will mark the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cicero Community Center, 2250 S. 49th Ave.