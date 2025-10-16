Tow truck driver chased at gunpoint in West Englewood, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after police said they chased a tow truck driver at gunpoint in West Englewood while he was repossessing a car.

Police said the tow truck driver had hooked up a car he had been called to repossesses when another dark car began to chase him around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 7200-block of South Paulina Street.

The dark car suddenly cut the 28-year-old driver off, and a gun was flashed from the rear passenger window, pointing directly at the driver.

"I got lucky, I got lucky," he said. The driver, who works for a company in Northwest Indiana, did not want to be identified by name. "They come out of nowhere and cut my truck off, and the guy in the back with the bald head wave the weapon and whatever, and I got out of there."

Karrie Driscol, president of the Indiana Towing and Wrecker Association, said this is not an uncommon occurrence in their industry. She teachers her drivers to avoid confrontations and leave if the job gets hostile.

"We just have to keep our head on a swivel at all times, because we never know, when we're going out to tow a car, what we're going to come in contact. You don't know if that person's going to be hostile or not," she said.

Wade Argo recently formed the Repossession Agent Protection Committee, and advises repo agents not to take on unnecessary risks and to avoid conflict. They should even leave if there's a confrontation.

"I've got a truck sitting out in my garage right now with bullet holes in it," he said. "The ideal thing would be to to leave, defuse the situation, get out of the area. Unfortunately, a lot of these agents are paid by what they pick up. So, in the back of their mind, if they don't get that vehicle, they don't get paid."

The driver said when as he was being chased he saw flashing police lights in the distance, drove toward them and flagged down officers.

"I was like 10 blocks down and I saw the lights, that's why I was praying that they kept following me and sure enough I led them right here. Boom," he said.

Chicago police arrested a 49-year-old man and two women, aged 49 and 26, who were also inside the vehicle.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Charges are pending.