TIPS Festival talent showcase is back in Columbus Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Young performers can come out and show off their talents.

Teens in the Park - also called the TIPS Festival is back.

Performers can audition for the city-wide talent show at Columbus Park until 2 p.m.

A second audition is in August.

Artists from 14 to 24 years of age are invited to show off their expression through music, dance, poetry, and more for the chance to win $150.

The final performance will be in September in Union Park.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 11:47 AM

