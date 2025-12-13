Watch CBS News
Tinley Park police officer charged with domestic battery, violating order of protection

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A Tinley Park police officer was charged after being accused of violating an order of protection. 

Police said Patrick St. John, 54, was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of violation of an order of protection. He appeared in court on Thursday and was released from custody. 

Investigators found St. John had previously assaulted the victim before the recent incident. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. 

As part of the conditions of his release, St. John was ordered to surrender his FOID and firearms to law enforcement.  

