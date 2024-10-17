Suburban Chicago residents collect donations to aid those affected by hurricanes

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Neighbors in the south suburbs are helping out those devastated by two recent hurricanes that hit several states by collecting desperately needed supplies.

Tubs of blankets, gallons of cleaning supplies and much more all filled the Tinley Park Village Hall lobby.

"Things that we take for granted, they're in dire need down there," said Colleen Sullivan.

The images of the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton left so many in disbelief.

"Just seeing all the pictures, it was truly heartbreaking to see," Sullivan said.

Yet, Sullivan didn't just stand by. She quickly got to work with an action plan after talking to a friend who lives in North Carolina.

"She was making a three-hour round trip ride into other communities and gathering these supplies, paying for them herself," she said.

So Sullivan, a Tinley Park village trustee, called the mayor.

"Within an hour, we had a meeting with staff right before a board meeting," said Mayor Michael Glotz.

The plan was to ask south suburban neighbors to donate supplies to take down south.

"When something happens and there's tragedy, and they rally to support people in need and it shows," said Glotz. "When I walked in here today, I was absolutely shocked."

Sullivan pointed out little messages in the supplies that read, "With love from Tinley Park. Stay strong."

It wasn't just supplies that people donated. A local car dealership in Tinley Park heard about the efforts and decided to donate a huge vehicle that the mayor and Trustee Sullivan will personally drive down to the area.

"We want to hand deliver and make sure all the residents who took the time and spent their hard-earned money to help these people," Glotz said. "We're going to complete the mission and make sure it gets to the destination it's going to."

The pair will drive nine hours to distribute the generosity from their community to another.

"It's times like this that make you realize every day you wake up is a gift," Glotz said.