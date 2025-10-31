Tinley Park boy holds food drive, grocery giveaway in Englewood for his 8th birthday

A seven-year-old boy in south suburban Tinley Park has some big plans for his eighth birthday. But they don't involve a party; instead, he'll be helping people in his community.

Alex Annin and his cousins Demetrius and Ezra young have worked together on a food drive that will culminate on Alex's birthday.

His mom Kymbria Young said plans for a traditional party changed after Alex saw a man experiencing homelessness.

"The light turned green, so we had to drive off and we weren't able to give him money, so Alex was really distraught," she said. But the experience gave him a new birthday wish.

With support from his mom's nonprofit, Season to Soar, Alex hopes to help more than 150 of his neighbors in need.

Alexander and his cousins are preparing for a food drive. On Saturday morning, they will give way free groceries at Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary School in Englewood. He said he's doing it because it's good for the community and also it helps the Earth.

Alex and his mom say they were inspired by a six-year-old Chicago girl who did something similar in 2017. The food drive in Englewood runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Alex turns eight on Sunday.