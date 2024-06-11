Tim Mapes, former chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, reporting to prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, was headed to federal prison Tuesday.

June 11 was the longstanding date on which Mapes had been ordered to surrender and report to prison.

A jury found Mapes guilty in August 2023 of one count of perjury and one count of attempted obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison on Feb. 12.

Mapes was convicted of lying to a grand jury about his knowledge of Madigan's relationship with longtime confidant Michael McClain from 2017 to 2019, despite being granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for truthful testimony.

An indictment by a federal grand jury said Mapes, who served as Madigan's chief of staff until 2018, denied knowing McClain acted as an agent or performed work for Madigan during those years when he knew McClain had done so. The grand jury claimed Mapes attempted to "corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede" the investigation.

At sentencing in February, Mapes said he was remorseful but still maintained his innocence. A judge said he wasn't sure how both could be true.

Along with three others, McClain was convicted earlier this year in a federal bribery case involving utility giant ComEd. McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty were found guilty on every count of a nine-count indictment accusing them of conspiracy, bribery, and falsifying documents

Madigan and McClain are accused of a bribery scheme involving multiple businesses – including ComEd and AT&T – In which the businesses paid Madigan's associates as a reward for their loyalty to Madigan. Madigan's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 8.