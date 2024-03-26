TikTok head of safety explains how app is pushing back against dangerous content

CHICAGO (CBS) -- TikTok now has more than 6 million users in Illinois – and thousands of businesses have grown to rely on the social media platform to advertise.

On Tuesday, a roundtable of the Chicago TikTok Sparks Community — a group of successful Chicago-area content creators — demonstrated how the platform is supposed to be used. XO Marshmallow on Clark Street uses TikTok to promote its hot cocoa flights, while Chicago Auto Pros in Lombard uses it to demonstrate how to prepare a $3 million car for paint protection film.

But TikTok can also spread disturbing and dangerous content like wildfire. In recent months, there has been no shortage of videos posted to TikTok that have ended up at the center of controversies.

Video of a brutal fight in a bathroom at Wheaton Warrenville High School recently circulated on TikTok and other platforms.

Videos posted to TikTok showing how to steal Kias and Hyundais have also been blamed — in part — for the rise in thefts of such cars in Chicago.

"If we find that content, we remove it. We take it down," said Suzy Loftus, Head of Trust and Safety for TikTok USDS, who attended the Chicago TikTok Sparks Community gathering. "But we also look to see, how can we have found it earlier?"

It is Loftus' job to make sure harmful content stays off TikTok. It's an around-the-clock job for her, and a network of about 40,000 safety professionals across the globe.

TikTok said more than 68 million videos were removed for violating community guidelines last year - and 93% were removed before anyone reported them.

Loftus explained that the technology flags certain keywords and sends the posts to moderators for review. Often, the most "viral" videos are also given a second look by the screening team.

But Loftus acknowledges it's impossible to stay ahead of every harmful post.

"If you're concerned about comments that you're getting, or bullying - first of all, there's no tolerance. We'll take that down," said Loftus. "But you can change your account to make it private."

TikTok is also encouraging more users to feel comfortable reporting violent posts or hate speech to the app, so as to keep the online ecosystem a positive place.

Loftus also said TikTok plans to make a $2 billion investment n trust and safety improvements this year alone.