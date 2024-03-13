Parents say suburban Chicago school's actions are insufficient after violent fight

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents at a west suburban high school rallied Wednesday night, saying several violent fights in the school have them concerned about student safety.

They took their concerns to the Wheaton/Warrenville School District 200 Board Wednesday night, and district leaders told them they have made changes to address the issue.

Ever since a fight in a bathroom at Wheaton Warrenville South High School two weeks ago, which led to charges, changes have been made to bathroom policy and hall pass procedures. But students and parents say the changes are simply reactive.

Wearing purple – the color used to support victims of domestic violence – parents stood up for their students outside Wheaton Warrenville South. Organizers said each flag they planted on the school lawn represents a disciplinary incident that occurred last year.

"The concern is that disciplinary issues aren't being handled appropriately," said parent Amy Erkenswick. "The concern is we don't have great communication with our school leadership."

"Safety is the number one goal," said parent Brooke Gennaro.

The issue came to a tipping point after a student was injured in a fight in a high school bathroom on Feb. 28. Video of the incident was posted online.

"I want to know - how did we get to a place where our kids disregard their fellow students and resort to violence?" parent Rachel Padron said at the school board meeting.

Since the brutal attack, two students have been criminally charged as minors. There have also been changes to high school bathroom policies – including more supervision – but students who spoke at the school board meeting Wednesday said the adjustments do not address the violence.

"Locking down bathrooms doesn't curb situations that lead to violence, or the violence itself," said senior Nicolas Graham. "Rather, it just stops ordinary students from going to the bathroom."

"I think they were very reactive, and what we would like to see is a more proactive approach," added Erkenswick after the meeting. "I don't think limited bathrooms is reasonable or sustainable solution."

Meanwhile at the school board meeting, surrounded by his family, eighth-grade student Tyler Anderson shared his experience of being physically disciplined by a coach and teacher at the school.

The Andersons said the teacher is still with the district.

"I don't know why he thought he needed to use his hands to discipline me," Tyler said.

"Our intent is to come tonight with hearts that are sad, and illuminate these policies," added his mother, Lisa Anderson, "because if we don't speak, things aren't going to change,"

Leaders at the high school started the night highlighting the positives of the school and its students. Consistent with policy, the school board did not respond to any of the public comments made Wednesday night.