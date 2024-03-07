School fight video in west suburban Chicago alarms parents, sparks safety concerns

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents in Wheaton were calling Thursday for better safety and security measures, after video of a serious fight in a high school bathroom circulated online.

Two teens appeared in DuPage County Juvenile Court Thursday morning, facing felony battery charges after the fight at Wheaton Warrenville South High School last week.

Little is known about the teens involved in the fight, as they are all underage. But authorities said there were three kids involved – two of whom are facing charges.

A Wheaton Warrenville school resource officer called for more help around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fen, 28, after a fight broke out in a school bathroom. Video shows two students punching and kicking another boy as he lies on the ground.

In a second video, students pull the boy from the bathroom into a hallway, where they come across an adult.

The video online has prompted concerns from parents - and multiple messages from administrators.

One message sent Monday outlines additional security measures, including:

A dedicated staff member to monitor each of the bathrooms.

No more than three students in a bathroom at a time.

A prohibition on multiple students from leaving a classroom at the same time.

A stricter hall pass system.

The district added the school's security cameras were recently upgraded - and the police presence is being increased around campus.

CBS 2 has also heard from some parents, who plan to gather next week before a planned Community Unit School District 200 board of education meeting, pressing for more action on safety and security.