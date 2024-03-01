Kia, Hyundai owners could get cut of $145 million settlement in lawsuit over thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Owners of Kias and Hyundais may finally get some help – thanks to a $145 million settlement in a major lawsuit.

It all stems from the cars being easier targets for thieves because of their design. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim Kia and Hyundai failed to put theft-deterrent devices in some models, making it easier to steal them.

Charles Malnarick's Kia is one of the nearly 9 million eligible for the settlement. Keys, not a key fob, are needed to start his 2017 Kia, which stays in the garage with the Club anti-theft device on the steering wheel.

A sticker on Malnarick's Kia lets the crooks know it has an anti-theft immobilizer installed by the dealership.

But even that did not stop thieves.

"A week later, the car was stolen - after I had it installed," Malnarick said.

Kia and Hyundai settled a class-action lawsuit after claims the carmakers failed to install theft-deterrent devices in key-start vehicles from 2011 until 2022 – essentially making certain models easier to steal.

"I don't want to get it stolen again, because it's going to cost me money," said Malnarick.

Now, Malnarick and those close to 9 million owners could get a reimbursement check ranging from $250 up to $3,375 depending on the claim.

Owners could get $3,375 for partial reimbursement for total losses, $375 for an insurance-related reimbursement, or $250 for other expenses.

"It cost the insurance company $7,500 to fix my car after it was stolen," Malnarick said.

As to how much he'll get out of the settlement based on that, Malnarick said, "We'll have to wait and see."

Despite the multimillion-dollar settlement, Kia and Hyundai are still standing by their vehicles. The companies added that they really just put an end to the matter because they were sick of the ongoing allegations - saying if people want to point blame, they should put the blame on the thieves, not the manufacturer.

But Malnarick believes the manufacturer does deserve some blame.

"The ignition immobilizers they should've had that installed at the factory," he said.

Malnarick and so many others say once word got out that Kias and Hyundais were easy to steal, the crisis began.

Now, he is waiting to see if settlement money comes his way.

Anyone who bought or leased a Kia or Hyundai from 2011 until 2022 should be eligible for some of the money. The affected drivers will be notified next week, with instructions on how to submit a claim.