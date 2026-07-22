Montero and relievers combine on a 4-hitter, Lee hits a 3-run HR and the Tigers beat the Cubs 5-1

Keider Montero and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, Hao-Yu Lee hit a three-run homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Spencer Torkelson also homered for the Tigers, who have won five of their last six series, including two sweeps.

Montero (7-5) struck out eight and allowed one run on three hits — one of which was Seiya Suzuki's 17th homer in the first inning.

Drew Sommers, Drew Anderson and Kyle Finnegan combined to allow just one hit before Kenley Jansen sealed the game with a hitless ninth.

In the fourth inning, Lee drove a fastball 389 feet to left field for a tiebreaking three-run homer that gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Torkelson tied the game at 1 in the second with his homer to left-center field, his 19th of the season.

Zach McKinstry capped the scoring with a double in the ninth for Detroit.

Chicago's Colin Rea (7-7) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five in five innings.

The Cubs had won three straight series.

Up next

Tigers: RHP Troy Melton (5-1, 1.80 ERA) squares off against Royals' RHP Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.93 ERA) in the opener of a series on Thursday.

Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (6-1, 4.15 ERA) faces Pirates' RHP Jared Jones (2-1, 4.05 ERA) in a series opener on Friday.