Tickets now on Sale for Riot Fest; Headliners announced

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passes for Riot Fest is now on sale, and it's a jam-packed lineup.

Headliners this year included Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and more. With three days featuring 85 bands on five stages -- fans are ready to rock.

The event takes place in Douglas Park from September 16-18. Tickets are available at riotfest.org.