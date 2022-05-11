Tickets now on Sale for Riot Fest; Headliners announced
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passes for Riot Fest is now on sale, and it's a jam-packed lineup.
Headliners this year included Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and more. With three days featuring 85 bands on five stages -- fans are ready to rock.
The event takes place in Douglas Park from September 16-18. Tickets are available at riotfest.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.