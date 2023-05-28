Three-vehicle crash in North Austin leaves bus driver injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bus driver is injured after a three-vehicle crash in the city's North Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, just before 5:30 p.m. an 18-year-old driver in a white SUV heading west on North Avenue tried to turn to go southbound on North Laramie Avenue and struck a gray sedan heading east.

The driver of the SUV continued driving and then struck the driver's side of the bus before coming to a stop in the 1500 block of North Laramie Avenue.

The bus driver sustained an injury to his left hand and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the SUV was given citations for no driver's license, improper turn into an intersection and leaving the scene of an accident.