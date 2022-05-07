Three men apprehended after trying to carjack woman, barricading themselves in Englewood house, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people barricaded themselves in an Englewood home after trying to carjack a woman, police said.
At 7:08 p.m., the suspects ran into a house in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street and held police in a standoff after they tried to carjack the woman, police said.
A SWAT team was sent to the scene.
By 9 p.m., the three suspects had been taken into custody and the SWAT team had rendered the area safe and clear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.