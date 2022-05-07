Watch CBS News
Three men apprehended after trying to carjack woman, barricading themselves in Englewood house, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people barricaded themselves in an Englewood home after trying to carjack a woman, police said.

At 7:08 p.m., the suspects ran into a house in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street and held police in a standoff after they tried to carjack the woman, police said.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene.

By 9 p.m., the three suspects had been taken into custody and the SWAT team had rendered the area safe and clear.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 9:19 PM

