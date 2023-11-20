Three food vendors robbed at gunpoint on one block in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Armed robbers have been targeting street vendors in the city's Little Village neighborhood, and the latest crimes happened in broad daylight this past weekend.

CBS 2's Marybel González talked with two of the victims Monday night.

We have been reported on such armed robberies targeting street vendors since last year – as well as numerous calls from activists, alderpeople, and vendors themselves to up security in areas where they gather.

But despite this, the incidents continue.

This past weekend, three street vendors were robbed at gunpoint near the corner of 31st Street and Kedzie Avenue.

Ulysses Perez was inside his food truck with his coworker around 10:45 a.m. this past Saturday, when he two masked and armed men opened the truck door with guns out – and demanded cash.

A third person was outside pointing another gun at the vendors – right where customers were lining up to order food.

Perez said the robbers took up running after getting away with $700 in cash.

Hector Ignacio, a street vendor who sells pastries and was parked behind Perez's food truck, would also become a target.

As two of the masked men fled, Ignacio said a third one pointed a gun at him and stole his backpack.

The latest incidents were only three among many we have reported on. Exactly one month ago, another tamale vendor was held up at gunpoint on the Southwest Side.

For Perez, this was the second time he has been robbed. He is hoping it will be the last.

He is calling for more police patrols – especially in areas like 31st and Kedzie, where many street vendors are out at all hours, just trying to make a living.

Perez wants more security for the safety of the vendors and their customers.

We have reached out to the local alderman regarding any safety plans for the area, but we had not heard back as of late Monday night. Chicago Police said they are investigating.